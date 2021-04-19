McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Decreased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,456 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $42,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.73. 15,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

