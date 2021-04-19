Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

