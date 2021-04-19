Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $190.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.24.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

