Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 195.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

