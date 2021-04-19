Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 169.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

