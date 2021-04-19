Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Up 40.9% in March

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

