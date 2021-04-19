MediaAlpha, Inc.’s (NYSE:MAX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 26th

MediaAlpha’s (NYSE:MAX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. MediaAlpha had issued 9,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

