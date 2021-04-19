Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. Medifast reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.50. 1,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,131. Medifast has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.