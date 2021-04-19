Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $5,836,545.50 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $179.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $43,965,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Medpace by 231,736.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

