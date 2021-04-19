Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Up 33.5% in March

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 988,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,259,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,881,000. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

