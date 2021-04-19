Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

