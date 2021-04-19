MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.53

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 29947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,037,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

