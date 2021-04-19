MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.53

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 29947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.
The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.
In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,037,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife (NYSE:MET)
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
