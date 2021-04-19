Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MCB opened at $54.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $457.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

