Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lowered by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.2% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,282.33 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.32 and a 52-week high of $1,282.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,132.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

