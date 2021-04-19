MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Position Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 236.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 33.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,133 shares of company stock worth $881,023. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

