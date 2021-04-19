Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.