Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $158.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

