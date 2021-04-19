Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9,775.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Shares of EWL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,786. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

