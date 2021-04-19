Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.99. 16,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

