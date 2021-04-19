Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,270,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

TUR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 7,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.