Millburn Ridgefield Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $130,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 103,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.