Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 98,472 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,472 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $31,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

WES traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 11,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,439. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.