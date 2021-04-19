Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,496 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.19% of Targa Resources worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.03. 27,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

