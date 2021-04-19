Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189,101 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $30.51. 62,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,229. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

