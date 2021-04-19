Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $9.52 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.