Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,417 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $48,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $13,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.37. 9,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.