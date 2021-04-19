Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.