Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MALRF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

