Mirrored Apple Hits Market Cap of $31.41 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and $202,452.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $132.55 or 0.00232019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00277870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004482 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.21 or 0.00697032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,978.68 or 0.99736353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.21 or 0.00861578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 236,992 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

