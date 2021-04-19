Mizuho Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.