Mizuho Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $91.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.55 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $781,891.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,989.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

