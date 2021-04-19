ModiHost (AIM) Reaches Market Cap of $209,627.63

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $209,627.63 and approximately $50,342.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00646031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040687 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.