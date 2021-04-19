Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

