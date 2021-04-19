Mooncoin Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00463599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.