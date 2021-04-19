Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $247.04 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.92.

