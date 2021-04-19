Morgan Stanley Buys 162,442 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of New Gold worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 117.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 120.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after buying an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

New Gold stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.