Morgan Stanley Buys 267,470 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 219.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 923.0% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 208,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.