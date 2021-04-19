Morgan Stanley Cuts IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $33.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 399.24% from the company’s current price.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. IMARA has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IMARA by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IMARA by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.