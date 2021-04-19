Morgan Stanley Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $93.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.18.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,531. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $68.04 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.