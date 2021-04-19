Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.16 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

