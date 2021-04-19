Morgan Stanley Has $13.97 Million Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of HomeStreet worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $931.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.