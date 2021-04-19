Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Baugh & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 3.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 931,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,229. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

