Morgan Stanley Purchases 48,090 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avista were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

