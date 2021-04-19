Morgan Stanley Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $54.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE IR opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.78 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $13,547,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

