Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

