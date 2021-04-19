Morgan Stanley Sells 131,977 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ETH opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $734.55 million, a P/E ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

