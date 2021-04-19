Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 854,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $897,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $186,299.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,173.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,607 shares of company stock valued at $24,677,574. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morphic by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. Morphic has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

