Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Equinix by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,342,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Equinix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,931 shares of company stock worth $15,362,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $716.49. 2,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.58.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.