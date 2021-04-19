Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 3.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.13.

CHTR stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $650.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,356. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $622.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

