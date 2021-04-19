Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $272,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of MET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.16. 186,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.